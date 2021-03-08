Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.92

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $572.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Movado Group by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 185,657 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 181,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,041 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

