Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.92

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $572.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.06.
Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)
Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.
