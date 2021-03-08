MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches Market Cap of $23.97 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $23.97 million and $10.30 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.84 or 0.00813395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00062352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00029491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00040920 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,525,014,033 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

