MovieBloc (MBL) Tops One Day Volume of $7.88 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $23.61 million and $7.88 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00801665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00029299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041945 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,525,014,133 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

