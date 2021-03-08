MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.84

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 10710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

MSGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

