mStable USD 1-Day Volume Tops $537,703.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $47.07 million and $537,703.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,085.31 or 1.00197779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00037301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00075767 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010254 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,741,635 tokens. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

