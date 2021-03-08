MTS Systems’ (MTSC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MTSC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of MTSC opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. MTS Systems has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSC. Comerica Bank increased its position in MTS Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MTS Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in MTS Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in MTS Systems by 47.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MTS Systems by 126.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 52,886 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

