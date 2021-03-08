Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.68

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 4118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $666,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock worth $1,685,810. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

