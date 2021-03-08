Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.46

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 44923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 288,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 149,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

