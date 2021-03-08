Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.86

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.86 and last traded at C$11.83, with a volume of 437985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.92.

MTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$12.25 target price on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target (down from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

