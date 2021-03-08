Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Down 6.1%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 4,935,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,835,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $185,551.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,015 shares of company stock valued at $849,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

