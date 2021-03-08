MVL Market Capitalization Reaches $88.13 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $88.13 million and $24.31 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.31 or 0.00821455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00041707 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,681,126,857 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

