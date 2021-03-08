Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 6.15% of Myers Industries worth $45,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,722,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYE shares. TheStreet upgraded Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE MYE opened at $22.22 on Monday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $796.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

