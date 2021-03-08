Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 2168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

