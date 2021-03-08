Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $11.29 on Monday. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

