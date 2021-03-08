Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $451.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.70 million and the highest is $463.94 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $715.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBR opened at $126.75 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $127.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

