Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.56

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.56 and last traded at $125.71, with a volume of 1715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $931.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.