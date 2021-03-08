Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.00

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $761.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

