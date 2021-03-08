Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $39,672.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.37 or 0.00464134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00067565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00076454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00081379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00452615 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

