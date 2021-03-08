Namecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $22.67 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00002911 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $22.67 million and $91,950.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,857.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.87 or 0.01011902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.00352492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000859 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

