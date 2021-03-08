Nano (NANO) Hits Market Cap of $749.64 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $749.64 million and approximately $43.49 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $5.63 or 0.00010847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,863.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,788.90 or 0.03449213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.02 or 0.00364455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $520.70 or 0.01003977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.17 or 0.00422588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.78 or 0.00356286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00244757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022175 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

