NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $28.28. 1,294,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,578,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NantKwest by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 2,245.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 308,766 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 163.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
NantKwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)
NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.
