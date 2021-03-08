Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $127,347.91

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 48.7% higher against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $127,347.91 and $367,189.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,860,492 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

