Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,281 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $14,650,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Nasdaq by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,526,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nasdaq by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,650,000 after buying an additional 94,033 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $144.70 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $145.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

