Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $146.31

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.31 and last traded at $146.04, with a volume of 20588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.70.

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day moving average is $131.39.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,858 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

