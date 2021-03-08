Nash Exchange Market Cap Achieves $55.70 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 97.8% higher against the dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00003698 BTC on exchanges. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $55.70 million and $767,756.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00457076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00066616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00075925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079746 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.57 or 0.00458088 BTC.

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange Coin Trading

