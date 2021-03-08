National Bank Financial Comments on AutoCanada Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$33.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22. The stock has a market cap of C$910.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$34.28.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

