National Bank Financial Upgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Outperform

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

BMO traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,716. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $558,908,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,465 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 979,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

