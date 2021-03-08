National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$30.55 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

