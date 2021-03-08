National Bank Financial Weighs in on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

SNC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$26.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.24. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.81.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

