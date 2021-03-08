National Bank Financial Weighs in on TransAlta Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.63.

TA stock opened at C$10.31 on Monday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$5.32 and a 1 year high of C$12.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,349 shares in the company, valued at C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

