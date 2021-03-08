National Bank Financial Weighs in on TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.72.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$18.66 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

