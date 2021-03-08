National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 325.71 ($4.26).

Several analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at GBX 295.60 ($3.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.56. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.06.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.