National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 89,798 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of National Fuel Gas worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $49.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

