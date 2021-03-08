National Vision Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for National Vision in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.79, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

