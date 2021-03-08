National Vision Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for National Vision in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.79, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in National Vision by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Vision by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.