Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Down 6.9%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.38. 666,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 411,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,430 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 337,338.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,233 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 620.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 664,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 572,697 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,781,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,362,000. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

