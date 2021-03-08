NatWest Group plc Announces — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

NatWest Group stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,674. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.36.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NatWest Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.