Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $32.64 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000384 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00018847 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000473 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 65.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,125,359 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

