Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Gap Down to $2.17

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.01. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 9,437 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $58.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

In related news, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

