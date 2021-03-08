NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Shares Gap Down to $33.34

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.34, but opened at $30.01. NCS Multistage shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCS Multistage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.35.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.95). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post -37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

