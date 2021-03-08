NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $64.14 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.59 or 0.00008894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.45 or 0.00456106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00066404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00075945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00079759 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00049561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.97 or 0.00457129 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,771,460 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.