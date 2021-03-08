Neblio Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00004653 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $41.05 million and $947,948.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019506 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006271 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,577,424 coins and its circulating supply is 17,178,363 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.