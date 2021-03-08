Neo (NEO) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00076524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $2.74 billion and $602.63 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00460064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00067080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00082103 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00050561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00453541 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00181533 BTC.

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

