NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.40. 697,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 832,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on NeoPhotonics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

The firm has a market cap of $426.57 million, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

