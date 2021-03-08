Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading 7.8% Higher

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.83. 1,982,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,751,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 578,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

