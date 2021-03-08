Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Gap Up to $8.89

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $11.32. Net Element shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 1,279 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Element during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Net Element by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Element in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

