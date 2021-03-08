NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Down 5.7%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.75 and last traded at $102.08. Approximately 2,916,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,708,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.26.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

