Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Gap Down to $2.21

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $1.91. Netlist shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 5,477,800 shares trading hands.

NLST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Get Netlist alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $391.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $555,717.15. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.