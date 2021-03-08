NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Up 6.3%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) shares shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.20. 182,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 439,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.06% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

