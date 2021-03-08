Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00029457 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00210900 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008857 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 380.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

